Aisha Huang back in court today: Here are the 4 new charges against her

Aisha Huang, the Chinese national accused of engaging in illegal mining is expected back at the High Court today, October 11, 2022.

The ‘galamsey queen’ currently facing trial over the four charges preferred against her by the Attorney General.

Below are the four New Charges Against Aisha Huang:

Count 1: Undertaking a mining operation without a licence contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.

Count 2: Facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation contrary to section 99 (2)(a) & (3) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.

Count 3: Illegal employment of foreign nationals contrary to section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

Count 4: Entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary to section 20(4) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on September 19 ruled that the suspect, Aisha Huang was a flight risk and would not avail herself to stand trial when granted bail, hence her remand.

On Friday, September 16, the accused person was arraigned on charges of illegally undertaking a small-scale mining operation contrary to section 99 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 and illegal employment of foreign nationals contrary to sections 24 and 52(1) (d)of the Immigration Act,2000, Act573.

