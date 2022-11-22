type here...
Aisha Huang sacks her lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey; replaces him with 2 other lawyers

By Mr. Tabernacle
Aisha Huang has changed her lawyer in the current legal battle regarding unlawful entry into the country and engaging in illegal mining.

She has replaced her lawyer, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey. Two private legal practitioners, Miracle Attachey and Hope Agboado will now represent Aisha Huang in court.

This was made known to the public by the presiding judge Lydia Osei Marfo.

Captain Rtd. Nkrabea Effah Dartey has been the lead counsel for Aisha Huang since 2018.

He represented Aisha Huang on the new charges bothering on illegal mining and illegal entry into the country; both of which cases are running concurrently at the Circuit and High Courts.

Aisha Huang returns to court on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

    Source:GHPAGE

