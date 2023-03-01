type here...
AJ Sarpong resigns from Citi FM & TV as many journalists leave the station

Ghanaian broadcaster AJ Sarpong has left Citi FM and TV in the wake of a massive resignation trend at the station.

Within months, most of the top journalists at the prestigious media firm had all left without explanation.

The resignation trend started when experienced broadcaster Jessica Opare Safor left. It opened the door for others to leave, like Kojo Akoto Boateng, Philip Ashong, and Dzifa Ametam.

Before her resignation, AJ Sarpong was the host of the mid-morning radio show “Brunch in the Citi” and also hosted a couple of shows on Citi TV.

Before joining Citi FM and TV in 2017, AJ Sarpong had worked with the EIB Network, where she hosted several shows on Live FM, Starr FM, and GHONE TV.

AJ Sarpong holds a master’s degree in communications. The reason for leaving the station just like others is still unknown, but reports suggest it could be due to poor corporate governance structures, among other reasons.

