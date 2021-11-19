- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste AK Songstress has applauded Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene for a kind gesture shown to her on social media after the release of her song “Jonathan”.

In a short video, Kuami Eugene bemoaned the fact that Ghanaians on the famous video-sharing app TikTok are not using Ak Songstress’ song in their videos, instead promoting songs from other nations.

According to AK, Kuami Eugene’s move surprised her, and she expressed her gratitude to him for going out of his way to promote her new song.

She also thanked Kuami Eugene for urging Ghanaians to rally behind her new track, which she described as “massive.”

AK Songstress said, “There is room for good music in Nigeria and if your music ‘blows’ there, it’s a big plus. They have the numbers so it is not easy standing out of the lot and I believe you can only stand out when your sound is good. Africa listens to Nigeria so I am happy that my song is big there.”

Jonathan has attracted attention in Nigeria, and AK Songstress is confident that he would do so in Ghana as well.

“I believe it will be successful in Ghana as well.” In fact, it is happening gradually, which I am grateful for. I’d want to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to Kuami Eugene for his help.

“I don’t know why he did what he did but my manager sent me a post that Kuami Eugene had posted on his social media pages asking Ghanaians to support me and I am grateful to him and everyone supporting me.”