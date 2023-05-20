type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAklerh releases new single 'Labadi Gyal' featuring Jah Lead
Entertainment

Aklerh releases new single ‘Labadi Gyal’ featuring Jah Lead

By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Aklerh
- Advertisement -

Revolution Records releases another masterpiece from its signed Reggae/Dancehall act, Aklerh, dubbed “Labadi Gyal”.

The dynamic Dancehall groove features the multiple award-winning musician Jah Lead.

The reggae and dancehall fusion “Labadi Gyal” has a contagious rhythm that will get everyone on their feet.

The single combines traditional Ghanaian rhythms with modern sounds in a way that is unique to Aklerh, and Jah Lead’s mellow vocals give the song further depth and flavor.

Produced by legendary beatmaker, Cashtwo of Hitfactory Classic, “Labadi Gyal” boasts of a vibrant and infectious melody that will have audiences grooving along.

The track’s lyrics celebrate the beauty and allure of Labadi, a vibrant coastal suburb in Accra, Ghana, paying homage to the captivating women who reside there.

Aklerh

This collaboration between Aklerh and Jah Lead is highly anticipated by music fans across the continent, as both artists have been making waves in the music industry with their unique styles and creative approach to music-making.

Aklerh

Plans are far advanced to ensure the song becomes a major hit in Ghana and beyond, with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

The song is available on all digital stores – https://ditto.fm/labadi-gyal-aklerh-featuring-jah-lead. Audiomack – https://audiomack.com/aklerhmusic/song/labadi-gyal and on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R7kjSlK_q4

    TODAY

    Saturday, May 20, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News