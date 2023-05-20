Aklerh releases new single ‘Labadi Gyal’ featuring Jah Lead

- Advertisement -

Revolution Records releases another masterpiece from its signed Reggae/Dancehall act, Aklerh, dubbed “Labadi Gyal”.

The dynamic Dancehall groove features the multiple award-winning musician Jah Lead.

The reggae and dancehall fusion “Labadi Gyal” has a contagious rhythm that will get everyone on their feet.

The single combines traditional Ghanaian rhythms with modern sounds in a way that is unique to Aklerh, and Jah Lead’s mellow vocals give the song further depth and flavor.

Produced by legendary beatmaker, Cashtwo of Hitfactory Classic, “Labadi Gyal” boasts of a vibrant and infectious melody that will have audiences grooving along.

The track’s lyrics celebrate the beauty and allure of Labadi, a vibrant coastal suburb in Accra, Ghana, paying homage to the captivating women who reside there.

This collaboration between Aklerh and Jah Lead is highly anticipated by music fans across the continent, as both artists have been making waves in the music industry with their unique styles and creative approach to music-making.

Plans are far advanced to ensure the song becomes a major hit in Ghana and beyond, with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics.

Watch the video below;

The song is available on all digital stores – https://ditto.fm/labadi-gyal-aklerh-featuring-jah-lead. Audiomack – https://audiomack.com/aklerhmusic/song/labadi-gyal and on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R7kjSlK_q4