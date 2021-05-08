type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAkrobeto wears 'Kaba and Slit' to honour women ahead of Mother’s Day
Entertainment

Akrobeto wears ‘Kaba and Slit’ to honour women ahead of Mother’s Day

By Kweku Derrick
akorbeto dresses like a woman ahead of mother's day
- Advertisement -

In anticipation of the Mother’s Day celebration slated for Sunday, May 9, actor Akrobeto has paid an essential tribute to women in a unique way possible.

The comic presented Friday’s edition of UTV’s satiric programme The Real News clad in a native attire popularly known as Kaba & Slit.

Looking all dashing, Akrobeto was decorated with makeup and a black wig that made him glow and appear as a real woman.

He completed his looks with accessories that looked like they had been scavenged from his mother’s jewellery box. Unbeknownst to viewers, he revealed that he was also wearing brassier and undergarments that made him feel like a complete woman.

Akrobeto showered praises on women who conceived, gave birth and played a critical role in raising billions of people in every corner of the globe.

In his submission, he also entreated men to love, respect, admire and cherish their awesomeness as they shoulder so much of the burden of society.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, May 8, 2021
Accra
few clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
83 %
4.2mph
20 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News