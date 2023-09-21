Akua GMB reunites with husband? – Seen in public with a ‘new & expensive’ wedding ring

- Advertisement -

Former beauty queen Akua GMB appears to have adopted a low-key lifestyle recently, eschewing the limelight and social media postings that had become her norm in the past.

This change in behaviour has sparked curiosity among her fans and followers.

However, Akua GMB made a notable public appearance at the Rhythms of The Runway event last night, catching the attention of onlookers as she proudly displayed her wedding ring.

The deliberate flaunting of her ring has raised questions about her marital status and whether she has reconciled with her husband, millionaire Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The couple, who share four children, reportedly went their separate ways in 2020, but the reasons behind their separation have remained undisclosed.

Speculation circulated that Dr. Kwaku Oteng had returned customary drinks to Akua’s family as a symbolic gesture to dissolve their marriage, following their inability to resolve their differences.

Akua GMB’s recent appearance with her wedding ring has stirred debate and curiosity among her admirers.

Some wonder whether she and Dr Kwaku Oteng have reconciled and are back together as husband and wife.

Others speculate that she might have entered a new marriage entirely. As the details surrounding Akua GMB’s relationship status remain unclear, her public appearance with the wedding ring suggests that she is enjoying her status as a married woman, leaving her fans eager to learn more about her current situation and the path she has chosen in her personal life.