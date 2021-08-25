type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAkuapem Poloo announces her comeback with a tempting twerking video; fans react
Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo announces her comeback with a tempting twerking video; fans react

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo has served fans and followers with a wild twerking video after she went on hibernation from public display.

The socialite who vowed not to ever go down that lane seems to have forgotten the promise she made to Ghanaians amid her nude birthday photo saga.

The actress who was captured in a short revealing straight dress twerked to Sarkodie’s song where he made mention of her name in the verse.

Tell me if you didn’t know I twerked for cardib when she came to GHANA ?????????? @sarkodie#NoPressure Anything ? lol I miss you @iamcardib ?, she captioned her post.

Watch the video below;

The video after it was shared has garnered some reactions on social media. Check out some comments here;

kwahuniba_nana_sei: “Enti wogyee d3n Poloo ??”

_bruno_jnr: “Twerk mama ??? U just Go kill person ooo ?? this one I never see before ?”

dennis.boama: “Eeeeiiiii poloo??”

sahbwoynuh: “Waow yesu bad ass??”

luciastandhope: “Eii poloo you kill person ooo???”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
78.5 ° F
78.5 °
78.5 °
79 %
2mph
27 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News