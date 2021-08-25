Akuapem Poloo announces her comeback with a tempting twerking video; fans react

- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo has served fans and followers with a wild twerking video after she went on hibernation from public display.

The socialite who vowed not to ever go down that lane seems to have forgotten the promise she made to Ghanaians amid her nude birthday photo saga.

The actress who was captured in a short revealing straight dress twerked to Sarkodie’s song where he made mention of her name in the verse.

Tell me if you didn’t know I twerked for cardib when she came to GHANA ?????????? @sarkodie#NoPressure Anything ? lol I miss you @iamcardib ?, she captioned her post.

Watch the video below;

The video after it was shared has garnered some reactions on social media. Check out some comments here;

kwahuniba_nana_sei: “Enti wogyee d3n Poloo ??”

_bruno_jnr: “Twerk mama ??? U just Go kill person ooo ?? this one I never see before ?”

dennis.boama: “Eeeeiiiii poloo??”

sahbwoynuh: “Waow yesu bad ass??”

luciastandhope: “Eii poloo you kill person ooo???”