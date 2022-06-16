Akuapem Poloo finally breaks silence on getting pregnant for Shatta Wale – Video

- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo has finally broken silence on the widespread speculations that she has taken seed and African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is the father of the yet-to-be-born child.

Recall that a few weeks ago, news went viral that Akuapem Poloo is expecting her second child.

After the report about Akuapem Poloo’s alleged pregnancy went rife, many social media users pinned Shatta Wale as the owner of the pregnancy.

Amidst the brouhaha, Akuapem Poloo has ultimately spilt it all concerning her reported relationship with Shatta Wale.

Speaking in an Instagram live, Akuapem Poloo categorically stated that she’s not dating Shatta Wale therefore there’s no way she can get pregnant for him.

Akuapem Poloo additionally confessed that Shatta Wale has financially helped her on several occasions but he has never made sexual advances toward her.

The rumours about Shatta Wale and Akuapem Poloo’s intimate affair has been lingering on the internet for quite some time now.

Surprisingly, it’s only Akuapem Poloo who has been addressing the issue anytime it pops up on the internet. Shatta Wale on the other hand has always been mute about it.

Shatta Wale’s attitude is the reason many people still beloved there’s something going on between him and Poloo.