type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAkuapem Poloo finally breaks silence on getting pregnant for Shatta Wale -...
Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo finally breaks silence on getting pregnant for Shatta Wale – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Akuapem Poloo finally breaks silence on getting pregnant for Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo has finally broken silence on the widespread speculations that she has taken seed and African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is the father of the yet-to-be-born child.

Recall that a few weeks ago, news went viral that Akuapem Poloo is expecting her second child.

After the report about Akuapem Poloo’s alleged pregnancy went rife, many social media users pinned Shatta Wale as the owner of the pregnancy.

Amidst the brouhaha, Akuapem Poloo has ultimately spilt it all concerning her reported relationship with Shatta Wale.

Speaking in an Instagram live, Akuapem Poloo categorically stated that she’s not dating Shatta Wale therefore there’s no way she can get pregnant for him.

Akuapem Poloo additionally confessed that Shatta Wale has financially helped her on several occasions but he has never made sexual advances toward her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

The rumours about Shatta Wale and Akuapem Poloo’s intimate affair has been lingering on the internet for quite some time now.

Surprisingly, it’s only Akuapem Poloo who has been addressing the issue anytime it pops up on the internet. Shatta Wale on the other hand has always been mute about it.

Shatta Wale’s attitude is the reason many people still beloved there’s something going on between him and Poloo.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 16, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    88 %
    4.2mph
    100 %
    Thu
    76 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    76 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News