Video vixen turned actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has thrown shade at her colleague Fella Makafui to stop copying her and concentrate.

Fella Makafui’s name has been on the lips of people after she posted some raunchy photos of herself on social media.

Though the pictures where ‘hot’ some netizens believed she shouldn’t have posted them because she was a married woman and should set a good example for others to follow.

Akuapem Poloo who is known for going nude just for likes in an interview decided to share her view on the new photos from the camp of Fella Makafui.

According to her, she is surprised that those who criticized her in the past for going naked are the ones now copying her style and exposing themselves on social media after she had stopped.

Watch the video below:

She went on and added that Fella should concentrate on her marriage rather than copying her.