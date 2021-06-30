- Advertisement -

After getting into trouble with the law for sharing a completely naked photo of herself and her son on social media in 2020 to mark the son’s 7th birthday, Akuapem Poloo is back again.

This time, no more nudes! The controversial actress and socialite seem to have repented from her old ways as she released gorgeous pictures to celebrate Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, aka Chief, on his 8th birthday.

Akuapem Poloo, real name Rosemond Brown, posted sets of photos on her Instagram Wednesday, June 30, 2021, and poured her heart out in a lengthy birthday message.

Her caption read: “My son’s date of birth has made me realize that a person does not get to my age, without making smart decisions and always thinking things through.

“It’s truly a wonder I made it this far, all the pains and shame I’ve been through, the struggles and public ridicules which almost ended me in jail because of a picture I’ wouldn’t be here to witness my king’s birthday father lord on this special day I pray you restore in to his life everything he has lost over past months.

“My heart is full of nothing but gratitude and I’m blessed to witness this day my king @sonof_poloo may you live long, I ask of God’s protection over your life may we achieve greater heights together happy birthday my heartbeat always remember that mommy loves you with my whole being @sonof_poloo“

Akuapem Poloo’s previous photo was greeted with mixed reactions from the public and sparked outrage online.

However, she justified her actions by stressing she went naked for the photoshoot because that was how she was when giving birth to him. The actress insisted that she was making an artistic impression, despite pressure to take it down.

Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to all three charges levelled against her in April. She was convicted by the Accra Circuit Court to serve a 90-day sentence.

The hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo jumped to the trends on Twitter as Ghanaians begged on authorities to temper justice with mercy. It was backed by an online petition.

Her lawyers have been given time to appeal the ruling.