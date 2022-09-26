Akufo-Addo is better than Kwame Nkrumah – Agya Koo

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actor Alex Kofi Adu aka Agya Koo has racked the leadership of President Akufo-Addo over Osagyafo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, the current president has done much, achieved more and positioned Ghana better as compared to the highly overrated Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo boldly affirmed that Kwame Nkrumah inherited Ghana from the colonial masters and ended up adding nothing to it.

He also added that comparatively, Akufo-Addo has moved Ghana to the next level which makes him the best president in the political history of Ghana.

“No other administration has put in as much effort and followed through on its commitments as Akufo- Addo’s. Kufour took action. He got us to appreciate democracy.”

“I frequently go throughout our nation and have personally witnessed the enormous improvement. Thus, I wonder why communicators are unable to convey what Akufo-Addo has accomplished.”

“Ghanaians can call me names, but, in comparison, no government has performed as well as the one led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“Kwame Nkrumah didn’t accomplish anything, as you can see by looking back over history. He only carried on the practices of the colonial masters, that is all.”