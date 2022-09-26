type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAkufo-Addo is better than Kwame Nkrumah - Agya Koo
Entertainment

Akufo-Addo is better than Kwame Nkrumah – Agya Koo

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actor Alex Kofi Adu aka Agya Koo has racked the leadership of President Akufo-Addo over Osagyafo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, the current president has done much, achieved more and positioned Ghana better as compared to the highly overrated Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo boldly affirmed that Kwame Nkrumah inherited Ghana from the colonial masters and ended up adding nothing to it.

He also added that comparatively, Akufo-Addo has moved Ghana to the next level which makes him the best president in the political history of Ghana.

“No other administration has put in as much effort and followed through on its commitments as Akufo- Addo’s. Kufour took action. He got us to appreciate democracy.”

“I frequently go throughout our nation and have personally witnessed the enormous improvement. Thus, I wonder why communicators are unable to convey what Akufo-Addo has accomplished.”

“Ghanaians can call me names, but, in comparison, no government has performed as well as the one led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“Kwame Nkrumah didn’t accomplish anything, as you can see by looking back over history. He only carried on the practices of the colonial masters, that is all.”

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, September 26, 2022
    Accra
    moderate rain
    80.7 ° F
    80.7 °
    80.7 °
    75 %
    2.7mph
    98 %
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    77 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News