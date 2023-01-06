Akufo-Addo declares Monday Jan. 9 as public holiday

- Advertisement -

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, through the Interior Minister has declared Monday, January 9, 2023 as a public holiday.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that Monday was pronounced a holiday because Saturday, January 7, which marks Constitution Day, falls on a weekend.

“In view of the fact that 7th January, 2023 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Pubic Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 9th January, 2023 as an additional holiday,” the statement explained.

The public was further entreated to observe the holiday as such throughout the country.