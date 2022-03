- Advertisement -

Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo has celebrated Ghana’s qualification for the World Cup 2022 in grand style.

As today marks President Akufo-Addo’s 78th birthday, the Black Stars world cup qualification has become a perfect gift.

In a video, President Akufo-Addo is seen as joyous as he dances joyously to the qualification. He was seen in the company of Bawumia as they rejoiced over the qualification.

Ghana drew with Nigeria in Abuja today but qualified for the World Cup based on the away goal rule.