- Advertisement -

President Akuffo-Addo has donated GH$¢100,000 towards the building of the National Cathedral, as he assured that the edifice will be built no matter the situation.

Akufo-Addo said the building of the National Cathedral is a fulfilment of his promise to God, which he could never back down from.

Speaking at the Bible reading marathon ongoing at the project site, Akufo-Addo reiterated his assurance to build the National Cathedral after making a grand donation.

“The reasons for my decision to mobilise support for the construction of the National Cathedral remain unchanged. At least 71% of the Ghanaian people adhere to the Christian religion, grouped under the various persuasions of the Christian faith.”

“The interdenominational national cathedral will help unify the Christian community, and thereby help promote national unity and social cohesion.”

“It will not just be another national monument but the rallying point for the entire Christian community to come together and worship, pray and promote deep conversation on the role of faith in building mother Ghana, he said.

Many Ghanaians have not backed the president’s plan to build a national cathedral, as they believe the nation needs to focus its collective attention on fixing critical issues like the economy, health, education, sanitation, and so on.