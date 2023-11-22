type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAkufo-Addo has created jobs in Ghana; Ghanaians are just lazy – Diana...
EntertainmentPolitics

Akufo-Addo has created jobs in Ghana; Ghanaians are just lazy – Diana Asamoah

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Diana Asamoah campaigning for the NPP
Diana Asamoah
- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah believes that the current unemployment challenges faced by the Ghanaian youth are a result of their pursuit of easy and quick money rather than sustainable income.

According to the multiple award winning singer, many young people are impatient and aspire to quickly achieve luxurious lifestyles that others have built in over ten to twenty years leading to unnecessary complaints about hardship.

“People finish school today and want to own a Range Rover. This is worrying and the reason why people are struggling. They do not want to follow the process and build themselves up over time.

For now, people do not even want to be apprentices and learn the rudiments of the job. They want to make it in life without having to work. There is a lot of work in Ghana currently but because people are not cut for it, that is why they are complaining of hardship,” she said

Diana Asamoah also expressed her unwavering support for President Akufo-Addo, stating that despite the challenges in the country, she will refrain from criticising the leader.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She emphasized the need for citizens to put their best foot forward before pointing fingers at the government.

TODAY

Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
2.6mph
75 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways