Veteran Ghanaian Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah believes that the current unemployment challenges faced by the Ghanaian youth are a result of their pursuit of easy and quick money rather than sustainable income.

According to the multiple award winning singer, many young people are impatient and aspire to quickly achieve luxurious lifestyles that others have built in over ten to twenty years leading to unnecessary complaints about hardship.

“People finish school today and want to own a Range Rover. This is worrying and the reason why people are struggling. They do not want to follow the process and build themselves up over time.

For now, people do not even want to be apprentices and learn the rudiments of the job. They want to make it in life without having to work. There is a lot of work in Ghana currently but because people are not cut for it, that is why they are complaining of hardship,” she said

Diana Asamoah also expressed her unwavering support for President Akufo-Addo, stating that despite the challenges in the country, she will refrain from criticising the leader.

She emphasized the need for citizens to put their best foot forward before pointing fingers at the government.