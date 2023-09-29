type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Akufo-Addo is more of big grammer and vibes – Yvonne Nelson

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Yvonne-Nelson-and-Nana-Akufo-Addo
Yvonne-Nelson-and-Nana-Akufo-Addo
According to actress Yvonne Nelson, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who had the support of Ghanaians previous to the election, has failed the nation horribly.

She believes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the Ghanaian people nothing more than false campaign promises.

She believed that Nana Addo had only utilized his oratory skill to influence Ghanaians’ opinions and had failed when allowed to improve their quality of life.

Taking to Twitter now X Yvonne Nelson posted; “All the campaign empty promises Mixed with the BIG BIG English assorted with the FAMILY & FRIENDS equals a FAILURE. @NAkufoAddo“

See screenshot below:

Netizens have for some time now been mounting pressure on Yvonne Nelson to speak against the bad governance under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

According to them, the actress was vocal under former President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership to the extent of even organizing a demonstration on Dumsor but the case is different this time around.

Source:GhPage

Friday, September 29, 2023
