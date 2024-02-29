Akufo Addo Is Ruling Ghana Like It Is His Grandparents’ Property- Asiedu Nketia

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia famed General Mosquito has fired some shots at the first gentleman of the country, President Akufo Addo.

Asiedu Nketia, whilst speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Abusua FM has said that he dislikes the way the president is ruling the country.

Asiedu Nketia claims as a president, the well-being of the citizens should be the priority, but Akufo Addo does not care about the citizens, sweeping all their concerns under the canopy.

According to General Mosquito, the president’s actions make it look as though the resources in the country belong to his grandparents, forgetting that it is Ghanaians who voted for him.

“When you have someone who has made up his mind that he got to power because of his capability or knowledge he doesn’t see himself as someone who has been sent to power by we Ghanaians…he doesn’t see himself that we (Ghanaians) recruited him to control the country, he thinks the resources in the country belongs to his grandparents and that he is here to take care of them and enjoy. Such individuals do not take advice from you when they go wrong. They do whatever they want”, he said.

Asiedu Nketia also thinks that the president might perhaps think that he was given the nod because of his knowledge.

“they see themselves as being in power because of their knowledge and because they were sent by Ghanaians”, he added.