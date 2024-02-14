type here...
Politics

Akufo-Addo sacks Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ken Ofori Atta
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally granted the wishes of Ghanaians as he announces a reshuffle of some cabinet ministers in his government.

To the surprise of many, the President has relieved Ken Ofori-Atta off his duty as the Finance Minister.

Also, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moves to the Housing Ministry, while his deputy Fatimatu Abubakar takes over as the substantive Minister.

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye takes over as the Health Minister while Henry Quartey moves to the Interior Ministry.

The recent reshuffle has impacted around 13 ministers of state, comprising 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

