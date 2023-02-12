type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAkufo-Addo steals the show at Hawa Koomson's daughter's expensive wedding
Entertainment

Akufo-Addo steals the show at Hawa Koomson’s daughter’s expensive wedding

By Kweku Derrick
Hawa Koomson's daughter Ama Koomson marries
- Advertisement -

President Nana Akufo-Addo was a special guest at the wedding of Ama Koomson, daughter of Ghana’s Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Ama Koomson and Snow Gaisie tied the knot Saturday, February 11, 2023, at a glamorous ceremony that was attended by the couple’s families and close friends.

Also in attendance were Ghanaian lawmakers and a number of high-profile dignitaries, alongside the first gentleman of the land.

Akufo-Addo arrived at the white wedding in regal style to a rousing welcome from a rapturous crowd as he made his way into the church venue.

Guests who filled every space of the auditorium stood up and applauded as the national anthem burst out of the speakers.

Swipe left to watch the videos below

The video has received mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians who are also ecstatic to see a positive reception from the wedding guests who on any other day may have booed at the president.

Ama and her beloved husband dressed in coordinated outfits for their wedding.

She wore a shimmering long white gown for their beautiful ceremony, while her husband – nicknamed Deejay Snow – complemented her outfit with a white tuxedo paired with black pants.

The nuptials comes a little over a month after her brother Ato Koomson’s celebrity-studded wedding to his sweetheart, Jasmine Akortus, in 2022 on new year’s eve.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, February 12, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    1.9mph
    75 %
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News