President Nana Akufo-Addo was a special guest at the wedding of Ama Koomson, daughter of Ghana’s Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Ama Koomson and Snow Gaisie tied the knot Saturday, February 11, 2023, at a glamorous ceremony that was attended by the couple’s families and close friends.

Also in attendance were Ghanaian lawmakers and a number of high-profile dignitaries, alongside the first gentleman of the land.

Akufo-Addo arrived at the white wedding in regal style to a rousing welcome from a rapturous crowd as he made his way into the church venue.

Guests who filled every space of the auditorium stood up and applauded as the national anthem burst out of the speakers.

The video has received mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians who are also ecstatic to see a positive reception from the wedding guests who on any other day may have booed at the president.

Ama and her beloved husband dressed in coordinated outfits for their wedding.

She wore a shimmering long white gown for their beautiful ceremony, while her husband – nicknamed Deejay Snow – complemented her outfit with a white tuxedo paired with black pants.

The nuptials comes a little over a month after her brother Ato Koomson’s celebrity-studded wedding to his sweetheart, Jasmine Akortus, in 2022 on new year’s eve.