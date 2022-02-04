Akufo-Addo suspends Sekondi-Takoradi MCE over alleged assault on police officer

- Advertisement -

Abdul Mumin Issah, Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, has been suspended by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

His suspension is the result of allegations that he verbally assaulted a police officer and engaged in offensive behaviour.

Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, announced the suspension in a statement on Friday, February 4, 2022.

“On the President’s instructions, Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an investigation into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022,” the statement said.