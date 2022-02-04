type here...
GhPageNewsAkufo-Addo suspends Sekondi-Takoradi MCE over alleged assault on police officer
News

Akufo-Addo suspends Sekondi-Takoradi MCE over alleged assault on police officer

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Abdul Mumin Issah, Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, has been suspended by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

His suspension is the result of allegations that he verbally assaulted a police officer and engaged in offensive behaviour.

Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, announced the suspension in a statement on Friday, February 4, 2022.

“On the President’s instructions, Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an investigation into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022,” the statement said.

Akufo-Addo suspends Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor over alleged assault on police officer

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 4, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    11 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News