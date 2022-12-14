type here...
“They won’t respect us if we keep going to them to beg” – Addo D to African leaders

By Albert
President Akufo-Addo has urged African leaders to stop begging for support from the West.

According to him, if African nations do not become self-reliant, they would not earn the respect of the world and also fail at changing the perception of Africa.

In light of growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent, dozens of African leaders are in Washington to explore collaboration with the US.

Speaking at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC, President Akufo-Addo said Africa has got everything to be prosperous and thus begging for support was not the best.

“If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow.”

“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there’s] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other.”

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund decided to lend Ghana $3 billion (£2.4 billion) to help the country recover from an unheard-of economic crisis.

