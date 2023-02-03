Akufo-Addo’s funny reaction to plus-sized women shaking their bums at event

- Advertisement -

President Akufo-Addo had to scream when some plus-sized women were shaking their bums vigorously at an event.

The energy these women exuded right in the face of the president shocked him considering the size of their buttocks and how they were ready to shake it.

At a point, President Akufo-Addo had to express his dismay at the way these plus-sized women carried themselves about with such ease.

The president’s facial expression spoke volumes about the fact that he was enjoying the dance moves of these women.

At one point, he had to exclaim “eeii” to express his shock.

Yesterday, Addo Dee see big buttocks for the military men demma ‘our day’ make he shout ‘Ei!’

Same, Mr. President. Same?



?: @metrotvgh pic.twitter.com/jUeJ2RbnG7 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce?????? (@OleleSalvador) February 3, 2023

President Akufo-Addo was at an event organized by the Ghana Armed Forces, and these women were brought on stage to thrill patrons.