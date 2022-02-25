- Advertisement -

Akumaa Mama Zimbi has finally addressed rumours linking her to the death of a gym instructor at Tantra Hills who was gruesomely murdered at Tantra Hills in July 2021.

It’s been a long time coming but finally, there is some answer to the reports.

Little, as he was affectionately called by his friends and acquaintances, is suspected to have been killed by some unknown assailants in a dawn operation over his alleged affair with a married woman.

As the story unfolded, new reports that went rife claimed that award-winning broadcaster Akumaa Mama Zimbi was the supposed married woman sleeping with the late gym instructor.

Speaking during an interview on Kingdom FM Friday she said: “Little did not own a gym. He was my personal trainer at De Temple Gym who also trained other people. He was an Aerobics Instructor so I don’t know why we were rumoured to be having an amorous affair.“

Little had allegedly been involved with the broadcaster romantically for the past seven (7) years. It was also gathered that during the attack, Akumaa Mama Zimbi was spending quality time with her ‘Sugar Boy’ when his killers broke in.

“There is no truth in all of the allegations” Akumaa told Fiifi Prat adding, “No media, until now, has contacted me to verify the claims”

