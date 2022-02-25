type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAkumaa Mama Zimbi finally speaks on her alleged affair with gym instructor...
Entertainment

Akumaa Mama Zimbi finally speaks on her alleged affair with gym instructor murdered at Tantra Hills [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Akumaa Mama Zimbi named as a sugar mummy of late gym instructor
Mama Zimbi and Little
- Advertisement -

Akumaa Mama Zimbi has finally addressed rumours linking her to the death of a gym instructor at Tantra Hills who was gruesomely murdered at Tantra Hills in July 2021.

It’s been a long time coming but finally, there is some answer to the reports.

Little, as he was affectionately called by his friends and acquaintances, is suspected to have been killed by some unknown assailants in a dawn operation over his alleged affair with a married woman.

As the story unfolded, new reports that went rife claimed that award-winning broadcaster Akumaa Mama Zimbi was the supposed married woman sleeping with the late gym instructor.

Speaking during an interview on Kingdom FM Friday she said: “Little did not own a gym. He was my personal trainer at De Temple Gym who also trained other people. He was an Aerobics Instructor so I don’t know why we were rumoured to be having an amorous affair.

Little had allegedly been involved with the broadcaster romantically for the past seven (7) years. It was also gathered that during the attack, Akumaa Mama Zimbi was spending quality time with her ‘Sugar Boy’ when his killers broke in.

“There is no truth in all of the allegations” Akumaa told Fiifi Prat adding, “No media, until now, has contacted me to verify the claims”

Watch the video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 25, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    81.3 ° F
    81.3 °
    81.3 °
    81 %
    2.6mph
    5 %
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News