During the 40th Anniversary Concert of the renowned gospel music group Tagoe Sisters in Accra on Sunday, October 15, 2023, Archbishop Salifu Amoako, the Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, delivered a chilling prophecy face-to-face to the award-winning musician Akwaboah Junior.

The man of God, known for his prophetic gifts, exposed a dark conspiracy hatched against the talented musician by some individuals within his close circle and even certain family members.

In this ominous revelation, Archbishop Salifu Amoako shared that someone with ill intentions had gone as far as sending Akwaboah Junior’s picture to a Juju Man in Benin.

The sinister purpose behind this act was to invoke dark forces with the aim of destroying the musician’s burgeoning music career. Such revelations of black magic and malevolent intent are deeply unsettling, and it underscore the potential risks and dangers faced by those in the public eye.

Moreover, the man of God disclosed another disconcerting detail: one of Akwaboah’s own family members had also taken part in this ominous scheme. This relative had, shockingly, sent the musician’s image to a Juju practitioner in Ho, a city in the Volta Region of Ghana, likely as part of a separate, dark plan to harm him.

This startling prophecy has sent ripples through the music industry and among Akwaboah’s fans, who must now grapple with the disturbing notion that their beloved artist faces peril not only from strangers but also from those he holds dear.

The revelation serves as a cautionary tale of the complexities of navigating fame and success, reminding us that external and internal threats can manifest in unexpected ways.

Akwaboah Junior’s response to this ominous prophecy and the actions he takes to safeguard his career and personal life in light of these revelations will be closely watched by his fans and the music industry at large.