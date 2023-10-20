Akwaboah’s family should immediately summon Apostle Amoako Salifu – Rashad fires (Video)

- Advertisement -

Just a few days ago, Archbishop Amoako Salifu made it into the news following his prophecy about Akwaboah during the 40th Anniversary celebration of the renowned gospel music group known as Tagoe Sisters,

The Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International delivered a chilling prophecy face-to-face to the award-winning musician and this has consequently given rise to a hot debate on the internet.

The man of God, known for his prophetic gifts, exposed a dark conspiracy hatched against the talented musician by some individuals within his close circle and even certain family members.

In this ominous revelation, Archbishop Salifu Amoako shared that someone with ill intentions had gone as far as sending Akwaboah Junior’s picture to a Juju Man in Benin.

The sinister purpose behind this act was to invoke dark forces with the aim of destroying the musician’s burgeoning music career.

As alleged by the man of God, one of Akwaboah’s own family members has also sent the musician’s image to a Juju practitioner in Ho, a city in the Volta Region of Ghana, likely as part of a separate, dark plan to harm him.

In the wake of the deeply divisive-trending prophecy, outspoken and award-winning blogger, Rashad, has expressed his vehement displeasure at Apostle Amoako Salifu for what he views as a prophecy that crosses the line.

Rashad has fiercely called upon Akwaboah’s family to take action and summon the revered man of God.

Rashad, known for his candid commentary, denounced old-hand pastors like Amoako Salifu for potentially tarnishing their esteemed legacies with prophecies that are evidently not from God

During an impassioned appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Rashad conveyed his anger and disappointment at what he perceived as a prophecy “that hits the belt.”

He urged Akwaboah’s family to swiftly address the situation and emphasized the potential repercussions on the artist’s relationships with his family members and the assistance he provides to them.

Rashad, who is widely respected for his insights and perspectives on trending issues cautioned Apostle Amoako Salifu to steer clear of such avoidable missteps.

He pointed out that, with three decades in the gospel ministry, the veteran pastor should be especially cautious about the consequences of his words and prophecies.

As the discussion surrounding this prophecy and Rashad’s reaction unfolds, it provides an opportunity to consider the evolving role of religion, personal boundaries, and the ongoing importance of empathy and respect within contemporary society.