Akwaboah’s Father Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr dead

Sad News received confirmed the death of Akwaboah Jnr’s father, Veteran highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr.

This sad news was shared by Akwaboah on his official Twitter Handle. Sharing the heartbreaking riding, Akwaboah wrote: RIP DADDY

Celebrities, fans and followers have thronged the comments section of the post to console the Highlife Artiste on the loss of his beloved father.

Our Biggest Condolence to you Akwaboah Jnr. God is with You!