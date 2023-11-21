Akwantuo Mu Nsem: Every African girl in Dubai is either sleeping with men or dogs for money – Man speaks -VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian resident in Dubai has made some irking revelations about life in the Middle East luxurious city and it’s worth sharing.

According to the guy named Simon Asamoah, life in Dubai isn’t has pleasant as we’re made to believe. Simon reiterated the fact that, Dubai is actually hell in disguise.

Speaking to King Asu – B on the current episode of the trending ‘Akwantuo Mu Nsem’ show on Ghpage TV, Simon revealed how women are made to sleep to dogs before they can make some easy money.

Simon added that, agents who promises clients heaven on earth in Dubai are just palpable liars who just want to swindle unsuspecting clients off their hard earned money.

Speaking on the availability of job, Simon stated emphatically that there are no jobs in the Middle East regions which multiplies their sufferings.

Watch the video below