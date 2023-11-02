Akwantuo Mu Nsem – GhPage Media introduces another exciting program for diasporans

- Advertisement -

GhPage Media, a prominent media company based in Ghana, has unveiled an exciting and insightful program called “Akwantuo Mu Nsem.”



The primary objective of this program is to provide Ghanaians living abroad with a platform to share their unique stories, experiences, and journeys of life as members of the diaspora.

“Akwantuo Mu Nsem” translates to “The Traveler’s Tale” in the English language, reflecting the essence of this new program.



This new initiative will serve as a vital medium through which Ghanaians abroad can narrate their life stories, covering various aspects such as their journeys abroad, their experiences navigating new cultures, their family life, and how they have thrived in their adopted countries.

The program is designed to foster a sense of unity among Ghanaians worldwide, bridging the gap between those residing in their homeland and those who have embarked on journeys to far-flung destinations.



By sharing their stories, Ghanaians in the diaspora can connect with their compatriots back home, offering insights into the challenges and successes they have encountered while living abroad.

The narratives presented on “Akwantuo Mu Nsem” are expected to be both inspiring and relatable, encompassing a wide range of experiences.



Ghanaians based abroad will have the opportunity to share the challenges they faced in pursuing opportunities in foreign countries, including aspects of education, employment, and adapting to different cultural norms.

Marriage and family life will also be part of central themes in these tales, as participants in the program will recount their journeys of love, building families, and raising children in new and diverse environments.



This will not only highlight the resilience of Ghanaians but also provide a platform for discussing the preservation of cultural values and traditions within the diaspora.

Moreover, the program will spotlight the joys and achievements of Ghanaians living abroad, showcasing how they have embraced the opportunities presented to them and the ways they have thrived in their respective communities.



Their stories will serve as a source of inspiration for others who aspire to make their mark beyond Ghana’s borders.

“Akwantuo Mu Nsem” is a welcome addition to GhPage Media’s offerings, creating a space for dialogue and shared experiences among Ghanaians worldwide. It is a testament to the power of storytelling and the strength of unity among people with diverse backgrounds and journeys.

As the program unfolds, it is expected to bring forth a wealth of personal experiences, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Ghanaians living abroad.



Through these stories, “Akwantuo Mu Nsem” will undoubtedly build bridges, inspire connections, and foster a deeper sense of unity among Ghanaians across the globe.



Akwantuo Mu Nsem will be streamed on GhPage YouTube Channel this and every Tuesday and Thursday at 12pm prompt with King Asu B as the host.



To sponsor or share your story on Akwantuo Mu Nsem, you can kindly call or WhatsApp this number +233 59 30 255 76