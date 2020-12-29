Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024 – Popular Prophet

- Advertisement -

The rush for who would lead the governing New Patriotic Party-NPP in 2024 has started just in the wake of the aftermath contentions of the December 7 elections.

Closely before President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo starts his second term of office of four years, an Accra-based prophet has given a prophecy about the next NPP presidential candidate in the (2024) elections.

Already the political atmosphere in Ghana is charged. It’s set to experience and witness another massive take over says a prophet of God.

The Head Pastor of Open Heaven Revival Chapel in Lapaz has prophetically made public the presidential ambitions of Alan Kyeremanten aka Alan Cash.

In a usual prayer session, Rev Oware Appiah prophesied the imminent rise of Alan Kwadwo Kyerementen, the current Trade and Industry Minister to Ghana’s Presidential throne.

“No man or woman will occupy your seat. You shall surely ascend to the throne. In years to come, you will remember this day and give glory to God,

Let the whole world come together, let them do what they have intended but the word of the Lord shall remain forever.

No mallam, pastor, fetish priest or priestess can change the verdict of God. It shall stand”, Reverend Anthony Oware Appiah told the congregation in Lapaz in Accra.

Alan Kyerematen, 65, on the political cycles, has risen to the zenith of politics.

He is currently the Trade Minister of Ghana, a position he has occupied since President Akufo-Addo took office.

He had previously served a similar role under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, from 2003-2007.

Alan contested and lost the NPP Presidential Primary to the current president with a respectable 37 percent plus of the valid votes.

He has been heavily tipped by the political experts to contest and win the NPP’s intra-party presidential poll in 2022.