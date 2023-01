Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister

- Advertisement -

Reports emerging early Friday morning suggest Trade and Industry Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from the government.

Multiple sources close to the minister said he submitted his resignation letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023.

The politician, fondly called Alan Cash, has long been rumoured to be nursing the ambition to contest the flagbearership slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It is believed that the sole reason for tending his resignation is to enable him concentrate on his presidential ambition. But this has yet to be confirmed by the outgoing minister.

Mr Kyerematen made an attempt at the leadership of the NPP in 2007, capturing 32.3% of the votes cast.

He was first runner-up to Nana Akufo-Addo who gained 47.96% of votes cast.

Mr Kyerematen made other attempts at the party’s leadership in 2010 and 2014 but placed second to Akufo-Addo, who won the primaries.

In 2012, Ghana nominated Kyerematen for the post of WTO director-general to succeed out-going Director-General Pascal Lamy, and his candidature received the backing of the African Union (AU).

However, he did not make the shortlist for the final selection process in 2013.

In 2017, Kyerematen was sworn in as Ghana’s Trade Minister.