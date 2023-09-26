Remove all Alan posters in the region – Ashanti Regional NPP orders Constituency Chairmen

- Advertisement -

In a significant development within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, the leadership has issued a directive to remove all campaign materials associated with former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, from party offices in the region.

The memorandum, dated September 25, 2023, and signed by Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, was sent to all constituency chairpersons in the region.

The directive comes as a result of Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party to contest as an Independent Candidate.

The party leadership has emphasized that Kyerematen’s promotional materials are no longer relevant within party offices due to his departure.

In response to these developments, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his belief that Kyerematen’s chances of winning the 2024 elections as an independent candidate are slim, and that his timing for the resignation was inappropriate.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe argued that Kyerematen’s lengthy tenure in the Akufo-Addo government could hinder his aspirations of becoming a president as an independent candidate.

He also criticized the current state of affairs within the NPP and its leadership, suggesting that the party has deviated from its founding principles.

These political developments signal a shift in Ghana’s political landscape and could have significant implications for the upcoming elections.