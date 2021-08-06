type here...
GhPageNewsJust In: Speaker Alban Bagbin's convoy involved in fatal accident; dispatch rider...
News

Just In: Speaker Alban Bagbin’s convoy involved in fatal accident; dispatch rider killed instantly

By Kweku Derrick
alban bagbin speaker of parliament
- Advertisement -

A dispatch rider leading a convoy of an advanced team for the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has died in an accident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 6.

The fatal crash happened between Asankari and Konongo in the Ashanti region at about 9 am while the team was en route to Wa.

The Speaker was supposed to be in the Upper West region on Saturday, August 7, 2021, hence the team were deployed ahead of time.

According to reports reaching GHPage, a bus allegedly run into the convoy at Konongo, before Juaso Junction in the Ashanti Region, killing the dispatch rider who was clearing the way for the convoy instantly.

His name has been given as Chief Inspector Kaakyire Abednego.

The body of the dispatch rider is being transferred from the Juaso Government Hospital to Accra,” Papa Richie an eye witness revealed.

Speaker Alban Bagbin did not travel with the convoy. As of press time, he was in his office in Accra.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 6, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
65 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News