A dispatch rider leading a convoy of an advanced team for the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has died in an accident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 6.

The fatal crash happened between Asankari and Konongo in the Ashanti region at about 9 am while the team was en route to Wa.

The Speaker was supposed to be in the Upper West region on Saturday, August 7, 2021, hence the team were deployed ahead of time.

According to reports reaching GHPage, a bus allegedly run into the convoy at Konongo, before Juaso Junction in the Ashanti Region, killing the dispatch rider who was clearing the way for the convoy instantly.

His name has been given as Chief Inspector Kaakyire Abednego.

The body of the dispatch rider is being transferred from the Juaso Government Hospital to Accra,” Papa Richie an eye witness revealed.

Speaker Alban Bagbin did not travel with the convoy. As of press time, he was in his office in Accra.