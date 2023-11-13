- Advertisement -

The death of Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena has shocked many football lovers and his fans.

After the news of his sudden demise went viral, the Durres Prosecutor’s Office in Albania stormed the offices of his team Egnatia FC to seize the medical records of the footballer following his death on the pitch on Saturday.

Not only that but a source has also revealed that the club doctors and other senior club staff have also been interrogated as state investigations start into the cause of the death of the Ghanaian footballer.

It continued that the report of a forensic expert is expected to be added to the file before the next line of action will be taken by prosecutors.

The late Raphael Dwamena died at age 28 after losing consciousness during a football match after playing for just 23 minutes.

In other news, the Doctors at the Kavaja Hospital in Albania say Raphael Dwamena was dead before the ambulance carrying him arrived at the hospital despite arriving in record time.

“The patient came to the Kavaja hospital in the ‘black code’, that is, he had exitus (the medical term for death), without vital parameters, without tension, without breathing, without cardiac activity. There was no activity in the EKG,” said Dr Lala.