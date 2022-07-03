Djiku beats Thomas Partey, Salisu to win Footballer of the Year [Full List]

- Advertisement -

At the 2022 Ghana Football Awards organized by the Ghana Football Association, Alexander Djiku was named Footballer of the Year.

The Black Stars player from France triumphed, beating out Mohammed Salisu of Southampton and his fellow Black Stars teammates Joojo Wollacott, Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey, and Daniel Amartey.

Djiku played a significant role in Ghana’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well as helping Strasbourg finish sixth in Ligue 1.

He praised the Black Stars and his teammates in Strasbourg for their support in his victory speech.

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi “Pele” Ayew was given the Living Legend award for his contribution to Ghana football.

Felix Afena Gyan was named the Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star award and Alex Djiku was Foreign Based Player of the Year.

Full list of award winners:

Footballer of the Year- Alexander Djiku

Joe Nana Adarkwa- Ampem Darkoa Ladies (Women’s Coach of the Year)

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum (Men’s Coach of the Year)

Richard Nsenkyere of Samartex and Tom Vernon- Right To Dream (Thumbs Up Award)

Abedi “Pele” Ayew- Living Legend Award

Ampem Darkoa Ladies- Female Team of the Year

Asante Kotoko- Male Team of the Year

Porcupine Tertiary- Special Fan Of The Year

Nana Yaw Amponsah- Asante Kotoko (CEO of the Year)

Sadio Mane- Best African International

Iddrisu Abdulai- Goalkeeper of the Year

Asante Kotoko- Most Vibrant Award on Social Media

Grace Asantewaa- Real Betis (Female Footballer of the Year)

Yaw Annor- Best Home-based Player of the Year

Meshack Asante (Golden Kicks) Goal vs MPP- Goal of the Year

Yaw Annor- Goal King

Felix Afena Gyan- Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star award

Alex Djiku- Foreign-based Player of the Year

High-profile figures from the worlds of sport, music, film, fashion, and business, including former Black Stars players C.K. Akonnor, Laryea Kingston, Asamoah Gyan, Tony Baffoe, Beverly Afaglo, Elikem Kumordzi, Akosua Agyapong, and Akofa Agyeani, attended the event.