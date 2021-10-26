- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has made yet another controversial statement directed at persons who seem not to like her music or her personality.

In a Tweet Monday, the ‘Uber Driver’ crooner suggested that all her detractors who body shamed, verbally abused and cyber bullied her have all grown to fall in love with her and become her loyal fans.

Following the tweet, some keen observers were quick to deduce that Wendy Shay, who is currently in New York promoting her latest single, Heat, was making a thinly veiled reference comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger .

This was after Afia shared a video of herself singing a rendition of the song on her Instagram page.

The rendition was in reaction to the successive arrests of recalcitrant citizens by the Ghana Police Service.

It wouldn’t be the first Wendy Shay has hit back at Afia Schwarzenegger in an indistinct way owing to the fact that latter criticised her at the beginning of her music career at RuffTown Records, following the death of dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns.

The first time a similar incident happened was some months back when Afia Schwarzenegger danced to Wendy Shay’s performance during the launch of Ghana Music Awards UK.

After Wendy made a similar post, Afia came out claiming she was drunk hence did know it was Wendy performing.