Entertainment

All Showboy needed to do was to listen to advice – Criss Waddle

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Showboy Medikal Criss Waddle
The CEO of AMG Criss Kweku Waddle has rained insults on his buddy Showboy for the current issues in the camp of AMG.

According to Criss Waddle, he has been speaking to Showboy about his attitude in private for a long time but he failed to listen to him.

Criss Waddle continued that when Showboy goes on his usual rant about people on social media, he(Crisis Waddle) and others call him indoors to blast him.

Showboy would apologize for his action and then promise not to repeat that action but within a few hours, he will go back to doing the same thing.

See screenshot of Criss Waddle’s rant on Snapchat

Criss Waddle asked Showboy to do the right thing by putting away his ego and apologising to Medikal, Shatta Wale, and David Deuces.

He advised that there is nothing bad in apologising and people have lost a lot due to their egos.

Source:GhPage

