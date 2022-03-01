All women are prostitutes including myself – Akuapem Poloo argues as she confesses (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian video vixen, actress and brand influencer – Akuapem Poloo has ignited a hot conversation piece on the internet with her latest controversial definition of prostitution.

According to Akuapem Poloo, all women are prostitutes including herself and no one can challenge this fact.

She explained that being a prostitute doesn’t necessarily mean standing at vantage places to charge men for sex.

But once you’ve slept with more than 1 guy as a lady, you fall under the prostitution umbrella.

These sentiments have been condemned by most Ghanaian ladies who have since resorted to insults in the bid to push sense into Akuapem Poloo’s head.

As bitterly lamented by these ladies, Akuapem Poloo has insulted women all over the world just to trend on the internet.

The mother of one is yet to react to these insults and maybe retract and apologize to her fellow women.

