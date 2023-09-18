type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsALLEDGED: Houseboy who murdered Afia Ahenkan, Alister John allegedly tried to poison...
News

ALLEDGED: Houseboy who murdered Afia Ahenkan, Alister John allegedly tried to poison his stepmother & brother

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Alister John, a notorious individual from Ghana, has gained notoriety as a serial criminal due to his involvement in the murder of his employer, Afia Ahenkan.

Prior to this heinous act, reports indicated that Alister John was already a fugitive, wanted by the police for absconding with his employer’s mobile money capital.

Now, more insights into Alister John’s background have emerged. Sources reveal that he hails from a modest family. While his mother has passed away, his father is still alive. Alister John’s father is described as a humble and peace-loving individual.

It has come to light in an unconfirmed report that Alister John’s tenure as a houseboy came to an end after he allegedly attempted to poison his stepmother and stepbrother.

This disturbing incident highlights a pattern of troubling behaviour in his past.

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

Reports suggest that Alister John has consistently exhibited problematic behaviour throughout his life.

At just 22 years old, he made headlines for the gruesome murder of his employer, a woman who had taken him in as a houseboy, a mere two weeks after his employment commenced.

The tragic incident unfolded three weeks ago in Ampayoo, located in the Ashanti Region of Kumasi.

This shocking act of violence has left the community in shock and raises questions about Alister John’s troubled history and the circumstances leading up to such a horrific crime.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Monday, September 18, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
3.2mph
75 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways