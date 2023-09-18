ALLEDGED: Houseboy who murdered Afia Ahenkan, Alister John allegedly tried to poison his stepmother & brother

- Advertisement -

Alister John, a notorious individual from Ghana, has gained notoriety as a serial criminal due to his involvement in the murder of his employer, Afia Ahenkan.

Prior to this heinous act, reports indicated that Alister John was already a fugitive, wanted by the police for absconding with his employer’s mobile money capital.

Now, more insights into Alister John’s background have emerged. Sources reveal that he hails from a modest family. While his mother has passed away, his father is still alive. Alister John’s father is described as a humble and peace-loving individual.

It has come to light in an unconfirmed report that Alister John’s tenure as a houseboy came to an end after he allegedly attempted to poison his stepmother and stepbrother.

This disturbing incident highlights a pattern of troubling behaviour in his past.

Reports suggest that Alister John has consistently exhibited problematic behaviour throughout his life.

At just 22 years old, he made headlines for the gruesome murder of his employer, a woman who had taken him in as a houseboy, a mere two weeks after his employment commenced.

The tragic incident unfolded three weeks ago in Ampayoo, located in the Ashanti Region of Kumasi.

This shocking act of violence has left the community in shock and raises questions about Alister John’s troubled history and the circumstances leading up to such a horrific crime.