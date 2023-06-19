type here...
"He should be careful, else..." - Alleged leak audio of Rev. Owusu...
News

“He should be careful, else…” – Alleged leak audio of Rev. Owusu Bempah threatening IGP Dampare goes viral

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
There is an alleged leak of audio of Rev. Owusu Bempah threatening IGP Dampare that has fast gone viral in the last few hours.

The audio has sent shocking vibrations down the spines of Ghanaians as it contains warnings that are life-threatening.

In the audio, the voice sounded exactly like that of the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International (Glorious Chapel), Rev Bempah.

The voice in the audio is heard threatening IGP Dampare that he should be careful while expressing what he has done for President Akuffo-Addo.

The alleged leak audio of Rev Owusu Bempah further revealed that he made dirty sacrifices for the NPP before they could win their elections.

