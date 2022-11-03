Is it him or not? Fans react to alleged bedroom video of ‘Blacko’

Fans have been reacting to an alleged sex tape of Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.

After the video came to light, there have been mixed reactions about the true identity of the guy.

While many believe it could be Black Sherif because he shared physical features with him, others believe it could be his doppelganger.

However, it cannot be confirmed whether the guy seen in the video is actually the Black Sherif we all know or not.

The video has been making the rounds on the internet. Check it out HERE.