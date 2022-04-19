type here...
Allow prisoners to have sex with their spouses on visits - Group
Allow prisoners to have sex with their spouses on visits – Group

By Albert
Mama Love Foundation, a non-governmental organisation located in Obuasi, is campaigning for the creation of facilities to encourage conjugal visits in the country’s prisons.

When the Foundation’s President, Rev. Dr Love Konadu, led her organization and the London-based Obuasi Sikakrom Association to deliver meals, prepared food, soft drinks, and bottled water to convicts at the Obuasi Prisons, she made the call.

The Mama Love Foundation also collaborated with Achievers Medical Services to perform health screenings for over 100 prisoners.

Dr Love Konadu, on the other hand, stated that NGOs such as hers are willing to work with the government to set up facilities to accommodate spouses for such visits on a regular basis.

“While the country has taken steps to ameliorate convicts’ plight, we are willing to work with the government to establish facilities in our country’s jails to allow inmates to satisfy their sexual urges.” We are confident that this will put an end to all forms of homosexuality in our prisons.”

