type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentIf you are also dreaming of becoming president then you have failed-...
Entertainment

If you are also dreaming of becoming president then you have failed- angry Ghanaians fire Dr. Hassan Ayariga

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian politician and the flagbearer of the APC, Dr. Hassan Ayariga has faced the wrath of Ghanaians following his recent interview.

To anyone at sea, EIB Network Boss, Bola Ray interviewed the founder of the APC political party on his most popular “Starr Chat” show.

Speaking during the interview that Ghpage.com monitored, Dr. Hassan Ayaraga labeled people above 50 years who still depended on working for a salary as failed people.

He said, “If you are still going to the office at age 50 to work 8 hours for a salary you have failed”.

These words did not sound pleasant in the ears of Ghanaians, hence, they have heavily descended on the politician.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Ghanaians do not fathom why the renowned politician would spew rubbish on national television when he was supposed to present his aspirations.

A netizen, who lost their cool after seeing the post took to the comment section to write If u are also still dreaming of becoming president of ghana after 6 attempts u have also failed poortoooor?????”.

Meanwhile, other netizens think what the politicians said is very right as they took to the comment section to praise him for speaking the hard truth.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
2.2mph
40 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more