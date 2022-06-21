“Although I lost my virginity to rape, I enjoyed it” – Kisa Gbekle

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle says she does not regret losing her virginity at age 15 through forced sexual activity.

According to her, although rape is bad and deemed as criminal, she enjoyed the act.

Kisa Gbekle in an exclusive interview indicated that she was eager to explore her sexual fantasies at a very young age which led to her curiosity to sleep with an older male.

Kisa Gbkle added that the forced sexual encounter started as a child’s play until the 18-year-old forced and had his way with her.

However bad rape may sound and be, Kisa Gbekle intimates that she enjoyed the sex.

Watch the video below for more…