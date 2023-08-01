- Advertisement -

An embattled Ghanaian law student who was denied a call to the Ghana Bar has challenged Ghana’s Chief Justice to specify one offence that truncates her admission to the profession.

Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, in November 2022 could not graduate with her colleagues despite having successfully passed all her academic requirements.

This follows an action taken by the Ghana Legal Council after a “concerned citizen” petitioned them citing the social media influencer and vlogger for misconducting herself and tarnishing the school’s reputation in her YouTube videos.

At an event held in Accra on July 31, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo expressed surprise at the public outcry over the GLC’s decision and emphasized that exceptional moral character is a prerequisite for anyone receiving a call to the bar.

Unhappy about the remarks by the Chief Justice, Ama took to Twitter to respond to her with a lengthy write-up explaining why the decision by the GLC is unjustified.

She said “I am still waiting to be told what my improper conduct was from 6th Nov, 2022 till date. I cannot handle this image tarnishing and spread of false information about the true facts of the events that took place for much longer.

Describing the punishment as “cruel”, she demanded answers lamenting “what was my actual crime? What did I do? What did the Ama Governor girl actually do wrong?”

Read her outburst below.