Ama Governor’s hope of being called to the BAR has once again ended in tears after the General Legal Council in a letter on October 18, 2023, revealed that she can’t be called to the BAR.

According to the GLC, they received a letter dated 13th March 2023 mandating them to monitor the activities of Ama Governor as she awaits her turn to be called BAR which they did.

It continued that after a meeting to finalise the case of Ama Governor leading to the event scheduled to come off on October 20, 2023, they(GLC) have come to a conclusion that she can’t be called to the BAR.

The letter stated that she failed to live in accordance with the standard they expected from her and as such she can’t be called to the BAR.

Read the letter below: