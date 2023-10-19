type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAma Governor once again denied entry into the BAR
Entertainment

Ama Governor once again denied entry into the BAR

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Ama Governor
Ama-Governer
- Advertisement -

Ama Governor’s hope of being called to the BAR has once again ended in tears after the General Legal Council in a letter on October 18, 2023, revealed that she can’t be called to the BAR.

According to the GLC, they received a letter dated 13th March 2023 mandating them to monitor the activities of Ama Governor as she awaits her turn to be called BAR which they did.

It continued that after a meeting to finalise the case of Ama Governor leading to the event scheduled to come off on October 20, 2023, they(GLC) have come to a conclusion that she can’t be called to the BAR.

The letter stated that she failed to live in accordance with the standard they expected from her and as such she can’t be called to the BAR.

Read the letter below:

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, October 19, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
78.4 ° F
78.4 °
78.4 °
85 %
1.8mph
89 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways