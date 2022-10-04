type here...
AMA taskforce arrest man who told them to focus on ‘important things’

By Albert
A task force of the Accra Metropolitan Area arrested a man who interfered indirectly with their work.

The man had said the task force should have channelled their energies to the betterment of society by focusing on the weightier matters plaguing the growth and development of the country.

During the operation “Keep Accra Clean” exercise, the statement from the young man infuriated the authorities, who decided to show him where power lies.

They immediately ordered the task force to forgo their initial duties and arrest the man.

The young man stood his ground as he was pulled gingerly away by one of the men.

The video has surfaced on social media, where many are bashing the AMA for maltreating the citizens.

According to many, the AMA shouldn’t have reacted by arresting the young citizen who only shared his frustration about the country.

Tinus replied: You know the bane of our collective sorrow? The fact that the bigmen commit crimes and turn around to make the poor man pay. Yes, they make you pay. See this guy trying to hustle, well, should have known better than to challenge…..these guys.

PBN wrote: Question is, does the AMA task force has the power to arrest? Under what legislation? Are they going to charge him with an offense and/or detain him? If the latter is yes, where? ?man baako, gyimie ?pepepeepeee!

Paa Kwesi wrote: Nana Akufo Addo n his NPP govt will shut you up … they [email protected] it when the people speak truth to power. The Ghanaian youth will not be intimidated by this action. They will continue to exercise their freedom of speech.

K7NG wrote: Which parts of our laws give AMA task force workers the power to arrest without warrant? What crime did this man commit? Why is he being dragged & humiliated in broad day light? Ghana is not a serious country. This is disturbing.

