Ambulance services PRO speaks on viral video

- Advertisement -

The PRO for the National Ambulance service Mr. Simmons Yussif Kewura has reacted to the viral video that surfaced on social media hours ago.

A video that went viral saw one ambulance belonging to the ambulance service being used to transport cement bags from Budumburam.

This action saw a lot of people complaining as to why an ambulance which is to save human life is rather used to transport cement bags while some people currently in the hospital are in desperate need of it.

Speaking in an interview with Citi TV, the Public Relations officer revealed that at the time the video was recorded by the unknown citizen, the ambulance was not in the care of the National Ambulance Service.

According to him, as at that time, the ambulance was in the hands of the suppliers who were supposed to service them before finally being handed over to the service.

Mr Kewura revealed that they would be headed to the police to make an official report for actions to be taken against the mechanic.