Following Akwaboah’s marriage ceremony, the mother of Ghanaian rapper and singer, Amerado has disclosed when she wants her son to get married.

Amerado’s mother confirmed that her son is presently at the University of Ghana while he is also focusing on his career.

She noted that it is her wish that her son will complete his tertiary education with flying colors before he leads any lady to the altar.

However, she stated that she has two children; Amerado and one another, making her want more grandchildren.

According to her, even though Amerado must complete school before he marries if he mistakenly impregnates any lady, he will have no option but to marry her.

“My son is currently in school. He will marry when he is done with school. However, I have told him that if he impregnates any lady he should bring her home and marry her. They are just two so I need more grandchildren,” she said.