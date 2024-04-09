American rapper Ja Rule arrives in Ghana

- Advertisement -

On April 10, 2024, Grammy-nominated American record producer and musician Ja Rule is scheduled to visit Ghana before his much-anticipated school project.

The well-known rapper announced on Instagram on Monday that he will soon be arriving in the country of West Africa and that he is excited to start the charitable endeavour.

Ja Rule announced on Instagram that he planned to start building classroom blocks in Nuaso, which is in Ghana’s Eastern region.

Ja Rule is following in the charitable footsteps of fellow celebrity Michael Blackson, who commissioned the construction of the “Free for All” basic school in Agona Nsaba, which is situated in the Central region of Ghana.

When the rapper first announced his charitable endeavour in January 2024, it became clear how committed he was to promoting education in Ghana.

His dedication demonstrates his sincere wish to have a positive influence on Ghanaian children’s lives and highlights his conviction that education can change communities.